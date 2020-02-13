LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $45.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

