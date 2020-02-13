LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

