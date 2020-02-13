Loblaw Companies’ (L) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$70.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.70. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$63.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.31.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6299998 EPS for the current year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.