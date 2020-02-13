Loblaw Companies (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion.

Shares of L stock opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$63.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

