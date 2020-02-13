Lobstex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167,140.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $452,259.00 and approximately $167,140.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,560,483 coins and its circulating supply is 18,560,471 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

