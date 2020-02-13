LockTrip Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $11,819.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005182 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, YoBit and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014207 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004206 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

