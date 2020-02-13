Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.59% of Loews worth $247,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on L. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Loews stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

