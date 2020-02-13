LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Short Interest Update

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

LOGM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 618,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.