LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 607,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,180. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

