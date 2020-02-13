Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Acquires 132,592 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 132,592 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $436,227.68. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 160,910 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $627,549.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHX shares. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

