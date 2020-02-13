Loom Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.06 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, DragonEX and IDEX. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and $14.06 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,749,419 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Fatbtc, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bitbns, DEx.top, Allbit, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, Upbit, Hotbit and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

