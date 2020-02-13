LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.