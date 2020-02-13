Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Raised by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 3.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.85 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $220,928.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $5,916,008. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

