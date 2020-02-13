LUNA (LUNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, GDAC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

