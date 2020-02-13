Lundin Mining (LUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

LUN opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

LUN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

