Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

