LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,733.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $15,733.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

