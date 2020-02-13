LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.44

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LXI stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.64. The company has a market cap of $697.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. LXi REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.64.

In related news, insider John Cartwright sold 42,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £57,370.76 ($75,467.98). Also, insider Jeannette Elaine Etherden bought 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.82 ($11,066.59).

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

