LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LYB opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

