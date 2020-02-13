M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 702 ($9.23) on Thursday. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 708.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 679.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 million and a P/E ratio of -877.50.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

