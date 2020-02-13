Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 625,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Magellan Health stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,553. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.