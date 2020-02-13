Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.