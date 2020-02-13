Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGY stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,359.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

