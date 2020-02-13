Magnum One Day Trading Volume Tops $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

