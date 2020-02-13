Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.57. 718,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,949,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

