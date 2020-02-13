Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,941 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

