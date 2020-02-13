Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,297 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 149,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,470,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,134,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

