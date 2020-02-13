Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,193 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Bank of America accounts for about 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 532,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 59,391 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 174,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 888,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

