Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $98.96.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

