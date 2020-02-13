Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Post makes up 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 909.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $5,416,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 1,240.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.01. 175,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.19 and a one year high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

