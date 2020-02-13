Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Perspecta makes up about 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,380,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 45,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.