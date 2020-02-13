Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Tempur Sealy International makes up 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.50. 2,454,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

