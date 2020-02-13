Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $64.07. 347,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

