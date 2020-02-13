Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 113,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.