Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. GCI Liberty makes up 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,317. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.