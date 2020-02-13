Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,356. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $245.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

