Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 1,934,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

