Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

