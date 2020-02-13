Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 288,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,204. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

