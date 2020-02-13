Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Pegasystems comprises about 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after buying an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after buying an additional 91,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 65.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 93,179 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGA traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 649,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

