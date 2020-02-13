Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Twilio comprises approximately 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $128.43. 166,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.