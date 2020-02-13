Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.97. 5,381,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,203,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

