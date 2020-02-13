Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,650 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Netflix comprises about 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.87. 2,858,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,174. The firm has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.