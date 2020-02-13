Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ViaSat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.03. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.79.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

