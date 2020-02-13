Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Spotify comprises 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Spotify by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spotify by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Spotify by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of Spotify stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $145.04. 570,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.