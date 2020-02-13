Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A accounts for 3.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,437,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 710.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 95,885 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 109,508.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 82,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,253,182.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

