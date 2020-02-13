Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Fastenal comprises approximately 4.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 935,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 891,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

