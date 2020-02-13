Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.72. 19,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,189. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.