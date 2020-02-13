Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,538,000.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 770,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

