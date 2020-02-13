Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,568 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $15,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -226.52 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.